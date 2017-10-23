Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Oct-17 10 875.21 882.00 870.00 909.45 Year Ending Oct-18 10 889.75 917.00 875.00 919.27 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Oct-17 9 0.21 0.30 0.14 0.74 Year Ending Oct-18 9 0.52 0.79 0.33 0.89