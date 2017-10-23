Edition:
Grand City Properties SA (GYC.DE)

GYC.DE on Xetra

18.11EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
€18.16
Open
€18.20
Day's High
€18.20
Day's Low
€18.07
Volume
47,081
Avg. Vol
310,646
52-wk High
€19.16
52-wk Low
€14.66

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.24 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 8 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.11 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 126.21 126.21 126.21 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 128.72 128.72 128.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 484.23 491.13 474.00 479.42
Year Ending Dec-18 9 525.62 546.00 503.65 525.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.24 0.24 0.24 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.28 0.28 0.28 --
Year Ending Dec-17 9 1.00 1.25 0.78 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1.08 1.33 0.88 1.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.93 10.65 5.20 11.63

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 119.18 121.43 2.24 1.88
Quarter Ending Mar-17 117.13 118.70 1.56 1.34
Quarter Ending Dec-16 113.64 116.00 2.37 2.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 110.46 117.86 7.40 6.70
Quarter Ending Jun-16 105.38 108.05 2.68 2.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.24 0.24 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.27 0.24 0.03 11.11
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.23 0.24 0.01 4.35
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.20 0.59 0.39 195.00
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.18 0.53 0.35 194.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 126.21 126.21 126.21 121.41 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 128.72 128.72 128.72 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 484.23 484.23 484.23 480.82 479.42
Year Ending Dec-18 525.62 525.62 525.62 523.33 525.85
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.24 0.24 0.24 0.22 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.02 1.55
Year Ending Dec-18 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.11 1.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

