Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)

HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

271.90INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs273.90
Open
Rs274.65
Day's High
Rs278.55
Day's Low
Rs269.45
Volume
6,263,035
Avg. Vol
9,557,309
52-wk High
Rs278.55
52-wk Low
Rs147.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.27 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 10 9 12 12
(2) OUTPERFORM 16 16 14 13
(3) HOLD 2 3 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.79 1.86 1.80 1.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 224,893.00 272,750.00 102,621.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 22,960.00 22,960.00 22,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27 1,050,810.00 1,177,170.00 970,549.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 1,128,700.00 1,239,640.00 1,026,350.00 1,102,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 27 1,161,150.00 1,305,430.00 1,079,640.00 1,163,050.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.27 8.33 4.22 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 7.21 7.21 7.21 --
Year Ending Mar-17 28 14.56 19.87 11.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 27 19.89 24.40 15.70 15.46
Year Ending Mar-19 28 23.14 28.90 17.90 19.33

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 127,415.00 740,518.00 613,102.50 481.18

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 224,893.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 22,960.00 22,960.00 22,960.00 22,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,050,810.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,128,700.00 1,130,060.00 1,128,580.00 1,117,910.00 1,102,000.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,161,150.00 1,162,380.00 1,158,370.00 1,147,950.00 1,163,050.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.27 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 7.21 7.21 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 14.56 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 19.89 20.06 20.19 19.39 15.46
Year Ending Mar-19 23.14 23.21 23.35 22.63 19.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 4 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 4 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 4
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

