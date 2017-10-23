Hindalco Industries Ltd (HALC.NS)
HALC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
271.90INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.00 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs273.90
Open
Rs274.65
Day's High
Rs278.55
Day's Low
Rs269.45
Volume
6,263,035
Avg. Vol
9,557,309
52-wk High
Rs278.55
52-wk Low
Rs147.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.27
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|12
|12
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|16
|16
|14
|13
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.79
|1.86
|1.80
|1.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|224,893.00
|272,750.00
|102,621.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|22,960.00
|22,960.00
|22,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27
|1,050,810.00
|1,177,170.00
|970,549.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|1,128,700.00
|1,239,640.00
|1,026,350.00
|1,102,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27
|1,161,150.00
|1,305,430.00
|1,079,640.00
|1,163,050.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|6.27
|8.33
|4.22
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|7.21
|7.21
|7.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|14.56
|19.87
|11.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27
|19.89
|24.40
|15.70
|15.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28
|23.14
|28.90
|17.90
|19.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|127,415.00
|740,518.00
|613,102.50
|481.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|224,893.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|22,960.00
|22,960.00
|22,960.00
|22,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,050,810.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,128,700.00
|1,130,060.00
|1,128,580.00
|1,117,910.00
|1,102,000.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,161,150.00
|1,162,380.00
|1,158,370.00
|1,147,950.00
|1,163,050.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|7.21
|7.21
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14.56
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|19.89
|20.06
|20.19
|19.39
|15.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|23.14
|23.21
|23.35
|22.63
|19.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|4
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|3
|2
