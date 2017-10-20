Havas SA (HAVA.PA)
HAVA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
9.23EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€9.23
€9.23
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
4,825,396
4,825,396
52-wk High
€9.40
€9.40
52-wk Low
€7.00
€7.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|15
|16
|14
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.06
|3.06
|2.89
|2.89
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|681.00
|681.00
|681.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|2,332.69
|2,395.19
|2,234.66
|2,385.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|2,387.51
|2,478.00
|2,232.02
|2,462.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.44
|0.53
|0.37
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|0.48
|0.56
|0.40
|0.53
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|3.50
|6.00
|0.10
|9.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1.64
|744.00
|742.36
|45,265.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|681.00
|681.00
|681.00
|681.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,332.69
|2,333.62
|2,344.15
|2,377.56
|2,385.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,387.51
|2,387.25
|2,404.02
|2,453.30
|2,462.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.44
|0.44
|0.45
|0.49
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.48
|0.48
|0.48
|0.52
|0.53
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|4
- BRIEF-Havas expands into Algeria with acquisition of GANFOOD and HVS
- BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
- BRIEF-Vivendi now holds 94.8 percent of Havas share capital - AMF filing
- BRIEF-Vivendi offer for Havas shares to run between Sept 21-Oct 4
- BRIEF-Havas acquires New York based digital agency The 88