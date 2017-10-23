Hays PLC (HAYS.L)
HAYS.L on London Stock Exchange
186.80GBp
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.20 (-0.64%)
Prev Close
188.00
Open
188.40
Day's High
188.60
Day's Low
186.80
Volume
373,111
Avg. Vol
3,916,045
52-wk High
199.90
52-wk Low
130.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|12
|13
|13
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.79
|2.79
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|16
|4,969.31
|5,521.32
|4,803.25
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|5,389.67
|5,749.14
|4,469.17
|4,503.31
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15
|5,637.83
|6,221.63
|4,603.25
|4,886.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|18
|9.58
|9.89
|9.22
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|17
|10.94
|11.30
|10.38
|8.58
|Year Ending Jun-19
|17
|11.92
|12.78
|9.93
|10.00
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|14.12
|14.30
|13.95
|5.67
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|4,969.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5,389.67
|5,340.61
|5,386.43
|5,275.96
|4,503.31
|Year Ending Jun-19
|5,637.83
|5,588.23
|5,681.62
|5,528.50
|4,886.35
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|10.94
|10.93
|10.84
|10.60
|8.58
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11.92
|11.90
|11.88
|11.59
|10.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|2
|6
|4
|Year Ending Jun-19
|3
|2
|5
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|1
|7
|3
|Year Ending Jun-19
|2
|2
|5
|3