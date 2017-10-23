Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 16 4,969.31 5,521.32 4,803.25 -- Year Ending Jun-18 15 5,389.67 5,749.14 4,469.17 4,503.31 Year Ending Jun-19 15 5,637.83 6,221.63 4,603.25 4,886.35 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 18 9.58 9.89 9.22 -- Year Ending Jun-18 17 10.94 11.30 10.38 8.58 Year Ending Jun-19 17 11.92 12.78 9.93 10.00 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.12 14.30 13.95 5.67