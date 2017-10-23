HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)
HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
937.25INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.95 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs922.30
Open
Rs922.80
Day's High
Rs943.80
Day's Low
Rs922.10
Volume
1,798,697
Avg. Vol
1,207,708
52-wk High
Rs943.80
52-wk Low
Rs736.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|14.82
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|12
|12
|13
|13
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|17
|17
|17
|18
|(3) HOLD
|11
|11
|11
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.30
|2.27
|2.22
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|32
|121,184.00
|124,807.00
|117,777.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6
|132,763.00
|136,480.00
|121,490.00
|135,536.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|469,309.00
|492,420.00
|453,066.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|41
|509,420.00
|523,420.00
|500,000.00
|524,356.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|45
|563,220.00
|587,104.00
|529,678.00
|576,064.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20
|14.82
|15.50
|13.80
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|7
|15.91
|16.63
|15.10
|16.07
|Year Ending Mar-17
|42
|58.12
|62.50
|55.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|46
|62.19
|66.60
|59.40
|62.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|47
|67.60
|75.00
|61.00
|68.77
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.24
|12.00
|4.63
|16.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|121,965.00
|121,490.00
|474.94
|0.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|121,184.00
|128,978.00
|7,794.48
|6.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|118,434.00
|118,142.00
|291.67
|0.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|115,699.00
|115,192.00
|506.44
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|112,294.00
|113,363.00
|1,069.12
|0.95
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.60
|15.41
|0.81
|5.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.82
|17.32
|2.50
|16.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14.38
|14.60
|0.22
|1.52
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|13.97
|14.27
|0.30
|2.17
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13.47
|14.55
|1.08
|8.02
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|121,184.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|132,763.00
|132,763.00
|133,319.00
|133,319.00
|135,536.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|469,309.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|509,420.00
|509,374.00
|509,216.00
|509,263.00
|524,356.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|563,220.00
|563,505.00
|562,584.00
|562,620.00
|576,064.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|14.82
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|15.91
|15.91
|15.84
|15.84
|16.07
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58.12
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|62.19
|62.10
|62.01
|61.98
|62.99
|Year Ending Mar-19
|67.60
|67.56
|67.47
|67.40
|68.77
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|2
|8
|5
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|3
|9
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|2
|13
|5
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|2
|10
|5
- Fitch Withdraws Hospices Civils de Lyon's Ratings
- BRIEF-HCL Tech gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Shiv Nadar as MD
- BRIEF-HCL Technologies announces IP partnership with DXC Technology
- MEDIA-Questions raised on Shiv Nadar's reappointment as chairman, MD of India's HCL Technologies - Mint
- BRIEF-India's HCL Technologies announces asset purchase of Alpha Insight