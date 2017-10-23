Edition:
HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS)

HCLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

937.25INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.95 (+1.62%)
Prev Close
Rs922.30
Open
Rs922.80
Day's High
Rs943.80
Day's Low
Rs922.10
Volume
1,798,697
Avg. Vol
1,207,708
52-wk High
Rs943.80
52-wk Low
Rs736.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 14.82 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 12 12 13 13
(2) OUTPERFORM 17 17 17 18
(3) HOLD 11 11 11 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.30 2.27 2.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 32 121,184.00 124,807.00 117,777.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 132,763.00 136,480.00 121,490.00 135,536.00
Year Ending Mar-17 37 469,309.00 492,420.00 453,066.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 41 509,420.00 523,420.00 500,000.00 524,356.00
Year Ending Mar-19 45 563,220.00 587,104.00 529,678.00 576,064.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 14.82 15.50 13.80 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 7 15.91 16.63 15.10 16.07
Year Ending Mar-17 42 58.12 62.50 55.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 46 62.19 66.60 59.40 62.99
Year Ending Mar-19 47 67.60 75.00 61.00 68.77
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.24 12.00 4.63 16.93

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 121,965.00 121,490.00 474.94 0.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 121,184.00 128,978.00 7,794.48 6.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 118,434.00 118,142.00 291.67 0.25
Quarter Ending Sep-16 115,699.00 115,192.00 506.44 0.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 112,294.00 113,363.00 1,069.12 0.95
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14.60 15.41 0.81 5.54
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.82 17.32 2.50 16.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14.38 14.60 0.22 1.52
Quarter Ending Sep-16 13.97 14.27 0.30 2.17
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13.47 14.55 1.08 8.02

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 121,184.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 132,763.00 132,763.00 133,319.00 133,319.00 135,536.00
Year Ending Mar-17 469,309.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 509,420.00 509,374.00 509,216.00 509,263.00 524,356.00
Year Ending Mar-19 563,220.00 563,505.00 562,584.00 562,620.00 576,064.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14.82 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 15.91 15.91 15.84 15.84 16.07
Year Ending Mar-17 58.12 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 62.19 62.10 62.01 61.98 62.99
Year Ending Mar-19 67.60 67.56 67.47 67.40 68.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 2 8 5
Year Ending Mar-19 4 3 9 4
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 3 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 2 13 5
Year Ending Mar-19 3 2 10 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

