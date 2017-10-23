Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.30
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.60
|2.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|11,260.00
|11,742.00
|10,547.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|38,380.30
|40,119.00
|36,188.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|45,341.10
|48,737.00
|41,400.00
|49,796.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|52,910.40
|63,272.00
|49,120.20
|52,000.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|-0.19
|0.80
|-1.26
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|1.57
|2.40
|0.87
|1.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|2.75
|5.60
|1.45
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,844.20
|9,306.60
|1,537.65
|14.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,260.00
|13,582.70
|2,322.70
|20.63
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|10,744.30
|8,666.80
|2,077.53
|19.34
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|10,063.00
|7,590.30
|2,472.70
|24.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,314.50
|8,993.20
|1,321.30
|12.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.10
|0.14
|0.04
|40.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.30
|0.50
|0.20
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.10
|0.06
|0.04
|40.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.20
|0.30
|0.10
|50.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|0.20
|0.84
|0.64
|320.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,260.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38,380.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45,341.10
|45,341.10
|45,307.50
|45,307.50
|49,796.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52,910.40
|52,910.40
|52,784.10
|52,784.10
|52,000.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-0.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.57
|1.57
|1.63
|1.63
|1.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2.75
|2.75
|2.80
|2.80
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR
- BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct
- BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank
- BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO