Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs33.10
Open
Rs33.10
Day's High
Rs34.15
Day's Low
Rs32.75
Volume
5,264,715
Avg. Vol
5,232,685
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.30 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.60 2.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 11,260.00 11,742.00 10,547.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 38,380.30 40,119.00 36,188.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 45,341.10 48,737.00 41,400.00 49,796.20
Year Ending Mar-19 5 52,910.40 63,272.00 49,120.20 52,000.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.30 0.30 0.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 -0.19 0.80 -1.26 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 1.57 2.40 0.87 1.60
Year Ending Mar-19 5 2.75 5.60 1.45 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 10,844.20 9,306.60 1,537.65 14.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,260.00 13,582.70 2,322.70 20.63
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10,744.30 8,666.80 2,077.53 19.34
Quarter Ending Sep-16 10,063.00 7,590.30 2,472.70 24.57
Quarter Ending Jun-16 10,314.50 8,993.20 1,321.30 12.81
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.10 0.14 0.04 40.00
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.30 0.50 0.20 66.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.10 0.06 0.04 40.00
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.20 0.30 0.10 50.00
Quarter Ending Dec-15 0.20 0.84 0.64 320.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11,260.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 38,380.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 45,341.10 45,341.10 45,307.50 45,307.50 49,796.20
Year Ending Mar-19 52,910.40 52,910.40 52,784.10 52,784.10 52,000.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -0.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1.57 1.57 1.63 1.63 1.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2.75 2.75 2.80 2.80 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

