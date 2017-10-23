Housing and Development Bank SAE (HDBK.CA)
HDBK.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
49.90EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£-0.07 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
£49.97
Open
£50.00
Day's High
£51.50
Day's Low
£49.90
Volume
5,910
Avg. Vol
71,574
52-wk High
£59.40
52-wk Low
£16.81
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3,526.00
|3,856.00
|3,196.00
|2,172.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3,909.00
|4,091.00
|3,727.00
|2,299.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|9.51
|11.40
|7.61
|5.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|10.36
|11.20
|9.53
|6.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|879.50
|663.00
|216.50
|24.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|700.50
|994.89
|294.39
|42.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|734.00
|774.98
|40.98
|5.58
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|656.00
|825.68
|169.68
|25.87
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|481.00
|614.93
|133.93
|27.84
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,526.00
|3,526.00
|3,526.00
|3,526.00
|2,172.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,909.00
|3,909.00
|3,909.00
|3,909.00
|2,299.67
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings