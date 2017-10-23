Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 2 3,526.00 3,856.00 3,196.00 2,172.00 Year Ending Dec-18 2 3,909.00 4,091.00 3,727.00 2,299.67 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 9.51 11.40 7.61 5.69 Year Ending Dec-18 2 10.36 11.20 9.53 6.02