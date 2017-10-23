Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.BO)
HDIL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
54.45INR
54.45INR
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs54.30
Open
Rs54.05
Day's High
Rs54.80
Day's Low
Rs53.85
Volume
87,764
Avg. Vol
2,429,630
52-wk High
Rs101.85
52-wk Low
Rs45.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|12,388.20
|12,388.20
|12,388.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|13,979.60
|15,571.00
|12,388.20
|30,781.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|14,817.30
|16,927.00
|12,707.60
|27,446.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.66
|3.66
|3.66
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|6.78
|8.20
|5.36
|26.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8.12
|9.20
|7.05
|24.92
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|4,901.58
|3,166.40
|1,735.18
|35.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,944.71
|1,536.00
|1,408.71
|47.84
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|2,798.51
|3,594.80
|796.29
|28.45
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|2,974.32
|2,595.50
|378.82
|12.74
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2,818.85
|2,452.20
|366.65
|13.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2.00
|0.71
|1.29
|64.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.70
|1.76
|0.06
|3.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1.29
|1.38
|0.09
|6.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1.18
|1.35
|0.17
|13.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|0.50
|2.71
|2.21
|442.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,388.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13,979.60
|13,979.60
|13,979.60
|13,979.60
|30,781.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14,817.30
|14,817.30
|14,817.30
|14,817.30
|27,446.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|6.78
|26.37
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.12
|8.12
|8.12
|8.12
|24.92
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0