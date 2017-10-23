Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,388.20 12,388.20 12,388.20 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 13,979.60 15,571.00 12,388.20 30,781.70 Year Ending Mar-19 2 14,817.30 16,927.00 12,707.60 27,446.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 3.66 3.66 3.66 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 6.78 8.20 5.36 26.37 Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.12 9.20 7.05 24.92