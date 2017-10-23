Edition:
Heidelbergcement India Ltd (HEID.NS)

HEID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

120.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.55 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs120.20
Open
Rs121.50
Day's High
Rs121.50
Day's Low
Rs120.00
Volume
152,014
Avg. Vol
169,511
52-wk High
Rs150.50
52-wk Low
Rs101.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.60 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.71 1.71 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 4,250.50 4,603.00 3,605.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 16,829.40 18,244.00 15,786.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 18,538.20 19,270.00 17,720.00 21,164.00
Year Ending Mar-19 5 21,333.60 22,593.00 20,060.00 24,232.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.60 0.60 0.60 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5 2.86 3.20 2.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 5 5.82 8.90 4.20 8.40
Year Ending Mar-19 5 9.02 15.20 6.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,887.80 4,314.20 573.60 11.74
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,250.50 4,537.70 287.20 6.76
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,794.00 3,878.10 84.10 2.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,059.60 3,842.20 217.40 5.36
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4,515.75 4,618.10 102.35 2.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4,250.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 16,829.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18,538.20 18,538.20 18,538.20 18,566.20 21,164.00
Year Ending Mar-19 21,333.60 21,331.80 21,331.80 21,301.00 24,232.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

