Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)
HEIG.DE on Xetra
85.66EUR
5:07pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.96
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|13
|12
|9
|8
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|9
|9
|9
|10
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.86
|2.04
|2.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|4,439.73
|4,602.00
|4,350.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|28
|17,594.00
|18,078.00
|17,281.00
|18,213.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|28
|18,225.30
|19,388.00
|17,594.60
|19,140.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1.96
|2.52
|1.40
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|30
|5.76
|6.60
|4.63
|6.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|7.23
|8.64
|6.67
|7.39
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.50
|27.90
|21.00
|16.20
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,687.37
|4,610.70
|76.67
|1.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,824.69
|3,783.60
|41.09
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|4,549.01
|4,238.20
|310.81
|6.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4,282.10
|4,520.40
|238.30
|5.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,606.79
|3,575.30
|31.49
|0.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.89
|1.80
|0.09
|4.98
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|-0.32
|-0.35
|0.03
|-9.03
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.57
|0.63
|0.94
|59.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.27
|1.75
|0.52
|22.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.65
|1.69
|0.04
|2.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4,439.73
|4,439.73
|4,473.73
|4,473.73
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17,594.00
|17,602.00
|17,651.00
|17,659.20
|18,213.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,225.30
|18,228.10
|18,312.30
|18,344.30
|19,140.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.96
|1.96
|2.38
|2.38
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.76
|5.80
|5.81
|5.81
|6.14
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.23
|7.24
|7.29
|7.29
|7.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|0
|7
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|3
|2
|6
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1
|2
|5