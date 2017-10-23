Edition:
Heidelbergcement AG (HEIG.DE)

HEIG.DE on Xetra

85.66EUR
5:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.75 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
€84.91
Open
€84.97
Day's High
€86.00
Day's Low
€84.72
Volume
214,697
Avg. Vol
596,707
52-wk High
€94.59
52-wk Low
€76.94

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.96 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 13 12 9 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 9 10
(3) HOLD 6 6 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.86 2.04 2.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 4,439.73 4,602.00 4,350.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 28 17,594.00 18,078.00 17,281.00 18,213.20
Year Ending Dec-18 28 18,225.30 19,388.00 17,594.60 19,140.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1.96 2.52 1.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 30 5.76 6.60 4.63 6.14
Year Ending Dec-18 25 7.23 8.64 6.67 7.39
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.50 27.90 21.00 16.20

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,687.37 4,610.70 76.67 1.64
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,824.69 3,783.60 41.09 1.07
Quarter Ending Dec-16 4,549.01 4,238.20 310.81 6.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4,282.10 4,520.40 238.30 5.56
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,606.79 3,575.30 31.49 0.87
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.89 1.80 0.09 4.98
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -0.32 -0.35 0.03 -9.03
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.57 0.63 0.94 59.76
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.27 1.75 0.52 22.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.65 1.69 0.04 2.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4,439.73 4,439.73 4,473.73 4,473.73 --
Year Ending Dec-17 17,594.00 17,602.00 17,651.00 17,659.20 18,213.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18,225.30 18,228.10 18,312.30 18,344.30 19,140.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.96 1.96 2.38 2.38 --
Year Ending Dec-17 5.76 5.80 5.81 5.81 6.14
Year Ending Dec-18 7.23 7.24 7.29 7.29 7.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 0 7
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 0 7
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 3 2 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 2 5

Earnings vs. Estimates

Heidelbergcement AG News

