Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 4,439.73 4,602.00 4,350.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 28 17,594.00 18,078.00 17,281.00 18,213.20 Year Ending Dec-18 28 18,225.30 19,388.00 17,594.60 19,140.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1.96 2.52 1.40 -- Year Ending Dec-17 30 5.76 6.60 4.63 6.14 Year Ending Dec-18 25 7.23 8.64 6.67 7.39 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 23.50 27.90 21.00 16.20