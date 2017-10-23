Edition:
Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)

HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

28.30EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

£0.34 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
£27.96
Open
£27.99
Day's High
£28.50
Day's Low
£27.60
Volume
889,067
Avg. Vol
502,623
52-wk High
£31.60
52-wk Low
£13.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.40 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 710.00 710.00 710.00 --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 958.50 1,300.00 617.00 617.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 61.00 208.70 147.70 242.13

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 710.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 958.50 958.50 958.50 958.50 617.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 0.93 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE News

