Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jun-17 1 710.00 710.00 710.00 -- Year Ending Jun-18 2 958.50 1,300.00 617.00 617.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jun-17 1 0.93 0.93 0.93 --