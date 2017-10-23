Heliopolis Co for Housing and Development SAE (HELI.CA)
HELI.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
28.30EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.67
|1.40
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|710.00
|710.00
|710.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2
|958.50
|1,300.00
|617.00
|617.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|1
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|61.00
|208.70
|147.70
|242.13
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Egypt Pound (EGP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|710.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|958.50
|958.50
|958.50
|958.50
|617.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0.93
|--
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--