Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

283.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs281.40
Open
Rs281.40
Day's High
Rs286.00
Day's Low
Rs280.00
Volume
437,493
Avg. Vol
929,266
52-wk High
Rs287.75
52-wk Low
Rs185.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 3.83 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 8 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 5 4
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.90 2.95 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 4 9,837.67 10,064.00 9,409.00 10,167.10
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 10,078.80 10,383.30 9,605.00 10,350.70
Year Ending Dec-17 19 39,298.80 39,875.30 38,908.00 39,557.10
Year Ending Dec-18 20 43,469.30 45,123.00 41,824.00 43,333.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 3.83 4.00 3.60 3.81
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 3.76 3.91 3.56 3.89
Year Ending Dec-17 20 15.87 17.01 15.20 15.25
Year Ending Dec-18 20 17.44 19.38 16.49 16.72
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 13.18 15.40 10.40 10.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 9,639.69 9,835.83 196.14 2.03
Quarter Ending Mar-17 9,396.89 9,605.35 208.46 2.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 9,192.65 9,408.73 216.08 2.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 9,029.61 9,041.49 11.87 0.13
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,596.58 8,696.65 100.07 1.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 3.86 4.08 0.22 5.83
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.67 3.77 0.10 2.72
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.66 3.99 0.33 9.09
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3.42 3.66 0.24 7.09
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3.37 3.29 0.08 2.25

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9,837.67 9,766.92 9,704.95 9,704.95 10,167.10
Quarter Ending Mar-18 10,078.80 10,078.80 10,296.50 10,296.50 10,350.70
Year Ending Dec-17 39,298.80 39,296.90 39,090.90 39,073.80 39,557.10
Year Ending Dec-18 43,469.30 43,458.80 43,232.90 43,193.60 43,333.90
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3.83 3.79 3.70 3.70 3.81
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3.76 3.76 3.75 3.75 3.89
Year Ending Dec-17 15.87 15.87 15.79 15.65 15.25
Year Ending Dec-18 17.44 17.40 17.34 17.22 16.72

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 5 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hexaware Technologies Ltd News

