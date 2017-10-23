Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
283.70INR
23 Oct 2017
283.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.30 (+0.82%)
Rs2.30 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs281.40
Rs281.40
Open
Rs281.40
Rs281.40
Day's High
Rs286.00
Rs286.00
Day's Low
Rs280.00
Rs280.00
Volume
437,493
437,493
Avg. Vol
929,266
929,266
52-wk High
Rs287.75
Rs287.75
52-wk Low
Rs185.20
Rs185.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|3.83
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|4
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|2.90
|2.95
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|9,837.67
|10,064.00
|9,409.00
|10,167.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|10,078.80
|10,383.30
|9,605.00
|10,350.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|39,298.80
|39,875.30
|38,908.00
|39,557.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|43,469.30
|45,123.00
|41,824.00
|43,333.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|3.83
|4.00
|3.60
|3.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|3.76
|3.91
|3.56
|3.89
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|15.87
|17.01
|15.20
|15.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|17.44
|19.38
|16.49
|16.72
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|13.18
|15.40
|10.40
|10.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,639.69
|9,835.83
|196.14
|2.03
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9,396.89
|9,605.35
|208.46
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9,192.65
|9,408.73
|216.08
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|9,029.61
|9,041.49
|11.87
|0.13
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,596.58
|8,696.65
|100.07
|1.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|3.86
|4.08
|0.22
|5.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.67
|3.77
|0.10
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.66
|3.99
|0.33
|9.09
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3.42
|3.66
|0.24
|7.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3.37
|3.29
|0.08
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|9,837.67
|9,766.92
|9,704.95
|9,704.95
|10,167.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|10,078.80
|10,078.80
|10,296.50
|10,296.50
|10,350.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|39,298.80
|39,296.90
|39,090.90
|39,073.80
|39,557.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|43,469.30
|43,458.80
|43,232.90
|43,193.60
|43,333.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.83
|3.79
|3.70
|3.70
|3.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3.76
|3.76
|3.75
|3.75
|3.89
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.87
|15.87
|15.79
|15.65
|15.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17.44
|17.40
|17.34
|17.22
|16.72
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|5
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|5
|0
- BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health
- BRIEF-India's Aptech gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as CEO
- BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
- BRIEF-India's Aptech June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
- BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International