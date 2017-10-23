Edition:
India

Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)

HFG.L on London Stock Exchange

834.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

3.50 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
830.50
Open
830.00
Day's High
838.00
Day's Low
825.00
Volume
1,288
Avg. Vol
68,039
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
550.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1,307.70 1,330.00 1,283.00 1,214.49
Year Ending Dec-18 5 1,345.42 1,369.90 1,330.40 1,242.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 36.30 37.20 35.90 34.66
Year Ending Dec-18 5 38.02 39.00 37.30 35.27

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,307.70 1,307.70 1,307.00 1,307.00 1,214.49
Year Ending Dec-18 1,345.42 1,345.42 1,342.40 1,342.40 1,242.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 36.30 36.30 36.14 36.14 34.66
Year Ending Dec-18 38.02 38.02 37.98 37.98 35.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hilton Food Group PLC News

