Hilton Food Group PLC (HFG.L)
HFG.L on London Stock Exchange
834.00GBp
3:24pm IST
Change (% chg)
3.50 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
830.50
Open
830.00
Day's High
838.00
Day's Low
825.00
Volume
1,288
Avg. Vol
68,039
52-wk High
850.00
52-wk Low
550.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1,307.70
|1,330.00
|1,283.00
|1,214.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|1,345.42
|1,369.90
|1,330.40
|1,242.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|36.30
|37.20
|35.90
|34.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|38.02
|39.00
|37.30
|35.27
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,307.70
|1,307.70
|1,307.00
|1,307.00
|1,214.49
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,345.42
|1,345.42
|1,342.40
|1,342.40
|1,242.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|36.30
|36.30
|36.14
|36.14
|34.66
|Year Ending Dec-18
|38.02
|38.02
|37.98
|37.98
|35.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- BRIEF-Hilton Food raises 55.9 million pounds in share placing
- BRIEF-Hilton Food to buy Icelandic Group UK 80.8 mln stg in cash
- BRIEF-Hilton Food Group to expand packing capability to New Zealand
- BRIEF-Hilton Food Group says half year revenue rose 9.3 pct
- BRIEF-Hilton Food Group signs fresh food contract with Tesco Central Europe