Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)

HIK.L on London Stock Exchange

1,181.00GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

-17.00 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
1,198.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,200.50
Day's Low
1,181.00
Volume
100,163
Avg. Vol
900,842
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 5
(3) HOLD 8 8 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.69 2.69 2.62 2.54

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,956.88 1,970.29 1,942.00 2,419.86
Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,018.08 2,081.00 1,944.71 2,658.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.95 1.06 0.71 1.59
Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.02 1.17 0.73 1.97
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.45 28.80 20.10 20.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,956.88 1,960.88 1,970.04 2,067.16 2,419.86
Year Ending Dec-18 2,018.08 2,031.99 2,047.99 2,220.75 2,658.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.95 0.98 1.00 1.06 1.59
Year Ending Dec-18 1.02 1.05 1.08 1.30 1.97

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC News

