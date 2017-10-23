Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L)
HIK.L on London Stock Exchange
1,181.00GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
-17.00 (-1.42%)
Prev Close
1,198.00
Open
1,194.00
Day's High
1,200.50
Day's Low
1,181.00
Volume
100,163
Avg. Vol
900,842
52-wk High
2,346.00
52-wk Low
1,101.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|5
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.69
|2.69
|2.62
|2.54
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1,956.88
|1,970.29
|1,942.00
|2,419.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|2,018.08
|2,081.00
|1,944.71
|2,658.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|0.95
|1.06
|0.71
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|1.02
|1.17
|0.73
|1.97
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|24.45
|28.80
|20.10
|20.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,956.88
|1,960.88
|1,970.04
|2,067.16
|2,419.86
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,018.08
|2,031.99
|2,047.99
|2,220.75
|2,658.46
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.95
|0.98
|1.00
|1.06
|1.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.02
|1.05
|1.08
|1.30
|1.97
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
- Drugmaker Hikma's U.S. unit raises medicine prices: Financial Times
- Drugmaker Hikma's U.S. unit raises medicine prices -Financial Times
- UPDATE 2-Drugmaker Hikma trims sales forecasts, shares fall
- BRIEF-Hikma says focused on cost reduction across generics business
- Drugmaker Hikma expects 2017 revenue at the lower end of guidance