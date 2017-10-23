Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 12 1,956.88 1,970.29 1,942.00 2,419.86 Year Ending Dec-18 12 2,018.08 2,081.00 1,944.71 2,658.46 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 12 0.95 1.06 0.71 1.59 Year Ending Dec-18 12 1.02 1.17 0.73 1.97 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 24.45 28.80 20.10 20.70