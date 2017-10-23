Edition:
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

HILS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,279.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

5.00 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
1,274.00
Open
1,279.00
Day's High
1,279.00
Day's Low
1,279.00
Volume
1
Avg. Vol
108,552
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.83 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 583.92 587.00 577.00 552.92
Year Ending Dec-18 5 604.34 616.00 596.00 577.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 72.04 72.50 71.20 67.47
Year Ending Dec-18 5 76.02 78.30 74.60 69.80

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 583.92 583.92 584.43 584.43 552.92
Year Ending Dec-18 604.34 604.34 604.92 604.92 577.85
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 72.04 72.04 72.25 72.25 67.47
Year Ending Dec-18 76.02 76.02 76.07 76.07 69.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC News

