Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs28.10
Open
Rs28.45
Day's High
Rs28.90
Day's Low
Rs28.15
Volume
5,379,386
Avg. Vol
12,495,449
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
- BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
- BUZZ-India's Himachal Futuristic hits 9-yr high; U.S. investment firm buys stake
- BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs
- MEDIA-BSNL picks Vihaan Networks, Himachal Futuristic Communications for mobile tower rollout in North East - PTI in Economic Times