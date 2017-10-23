Edition:
Hochschild Mining PLC (HOCM.L)

HOCM.L on London Stock Exchange

227.40GBp
3:53pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.20 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
227.60
Open
227.00
Day's High
231.00
Day's Low
225.30
Volume
173,200
Avg. Vol
1,883,804
52-wk High
337.60
52-wk Low
186.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.23 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 4 3 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.71 2.43 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 717.32 733.70 697.00 870.13
Year Ending Dec-18 7 801.74 915.00 736.00 894.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.15
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.07 0.12 0.04 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.15 0.19 0.11 0.28
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.00 13.00 1.00 -9.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 717.32 721.31 720.95 737.73 870.13
Year Ending Dec-18 801.74 806.16 820.91 852.70 894.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.13 0.15
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.10
Year Ending Dec-17 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.11 0.26
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.14 0.17 0.20 0.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

