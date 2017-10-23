Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 24,733.00 24,733.00 24,733.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,531.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 34,006.00 34,006.00 34,006.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 227.90 227.90 227.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 296.00 296.00 296.00 270.40 Year Ending Mar-19 1 372.20 372.20 372.20 --