Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)
HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
211
Avg. Vol
848
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90
Rs7,577.90
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|24,733.00
|24,733.00
|24,733.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|28,749.00
|28,749.00
|28,749.00
|28,531.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|34,006.00
|34,006.00
|34,006.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|227.90
|227.90
|227.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|296.00
|296.00
|296.00
|270.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|372.20
|372.20
|372.20
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,294.00
|6,558.10
|264.10
|4.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,607.00
|6,733.70
|126.70
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5,795.00
|5,888.60
|93.60
|1.62
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,003.00
|5,779.40
|776.40
|15.52
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|5,648.00
|5,640.30
|7.70
|0.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24,733.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|28,749.00
|28,749.00
|28,749.00
|28,749.00
|28,531.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34,006.00
|34,006.00
|34,006.00
|34,006.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings