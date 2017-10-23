Edition:
Honeywell Automation India Ltd (HONE.NS)

HONE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

15,656.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-179.95 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs15,836.40
Open
Rs15,948.80
Day's High
Rs15,948.80
Day's Low
Rs15,651.50
Volume
211
Avg. Vol
848
52-wk High
Rs17,789.00
52-wk Low
Rs7,577.90

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 24,733.00 24,733.00 24,733.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,531.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 34,006.00 34,006.00 34,006.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 227.90 227.90 227.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 296.00 296.00 296.00 270.40
Year Ending Mar-19 1 372.20 372.20 372.20 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,294.00 6,558.10 264.10 4.20
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,607.00 6,733.70 126.70 1.92
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5,795.00 5,888.60 93.60 1.62
Quarter Ending Jun-16 5,003.00 5,779.40 776.40 15.52
Quarter Ending Mar-16 5,648.00 5,640.30 7.70 0.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 24,733.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,749.00 28,531.00
Year Ending Mar-19 34,006.00 34,006.00 34,006.00 34,006.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

