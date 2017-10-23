Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)
HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
459.10INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
Rs460.35
Open
Rs460.00
Day's High
Rs470.00
Day's Low
Rs456.55
Volume
3,124,277
Avg. Vol
4,867,317
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|7.59
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|9
|10
|10
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|10
|10
|8
|(3) HOLD
|7
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.61
|2.51
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|514,784.00
|626,357.00
|400,357.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|483,207.00
|503,524.00
|462,891.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|28
|1,873,710.00
|2,442,620.00
|1,338,700.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|2,050,880.00
|2,422,300.00
|1,569,570.00
|2,016,750.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|2,247,810.00
|2,871,300.00
|1,760,040.00
|2,364,100.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|9
|7.59
|12.84
|4.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|29
|33.06
|45.00
|13.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25
|37.69
|49.37
|21.73
|28.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|24
|37.48
|54.82
|19.27
|28.99
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|1.20
|1.20
|1.20
|8.91
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|471,638.00
|533,848.00
|62,210.28
|13.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|514,784.00
|514,142.00
|642.28
|0.12
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|484,982.00
|484,856.00
|126.69
|0.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|461,739.00
|483,694.00
|21,955.28
|4.75
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|484,800.00
|515,995.00
|31,195.47
|6.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|8.09
|9.10
|1.01
|12.53
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.59
|11.93
|4.34
|57.14
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|9.03
|10.43
|1.40
|15.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6.27
|4.60
|1.67
|26.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.04
|13.77
|5.73
|71.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|514,784.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|483,207.00
|470,020.00
|470,020.00
|500,886.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,873,710.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,050,880.00
|2,043,950.00
|2,052,090.00
|2,038,560.00
|2,016,750.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2,247,810.00
|2,237,130.00
|2,249,190.00
|2,262,480.00
|2,364,100.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.59
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|10.68
|10.68
|10.68
|9.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33.06
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37.69
|36.95
|36.43
|35.94
|28.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|37.48
|37.05
|36.82
|36.35
|28.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|0
|5
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|0
|5
|2
