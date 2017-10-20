Edition:
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HRGV.L)

HRGV.L on London Stock Exchange

1,536.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,536.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,012,573
52-wk High
1,552.00
52-wk Low
1,122.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 47.90 June 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 3 3 3 3
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.22 3.22 3.22 3.22

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 433.20 433.20 433.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-19 1 496.70 496.70 496.70 --
Year Ending Jun-17 16 375.21 385.60 353.72 --
Year Ending Jun-18 14 436.80 450.10 428.00 405.46
Year Ending Jun-19 14 490.98 507.00 463.55 453.11
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 47.90 47.90 47.90 --
Quarter Ending Jun-19 1 56.00 56.00 56.00 --
Year Ending Jun-17 16 43.71 45.31 40.91 --
Year Ending Jun-18 15 49.69 51.57 47.00 46.49
Year Ending Jun-19 14 56.45 59.50 53.50 53.17
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 15.03 16.30 14.00 13.52

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 433.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-19 496.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 375.21 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 436.80 436.55 431.90 422.30 405.46
Year Ending Jun-19 490.98 485.31 483.18 466.73 453.11
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-18 47.90 -- 48.40 48.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-19 56.00 54.70 54.70 54.70 --
Year Ending Jun-17 43.71 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 49.69 50.09 49.76 49.89 46.49
Year Ending Jun-19 56.45 56.56 56.30 55.57 53.17

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 2 2 5 3
Year Ending Jun-19 4 2 5 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Jun-18 -- -- 0 1
Quarter Ending Jun-19 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Jun-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Jun-18 1 3 3 4
Year Ending Jun-19 3 2 4 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

