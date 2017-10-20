Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 1,580.50 1,606.00 1,555.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 5,581.69 5,700.00 5,497.00 5,543.73 Year Ending Dec-18 14 5,926.58 6,200.00 5,761.00 5,960.32 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 16 11.38 11.79 10.82 11.39 Year Ending Dec-18 16 12.19 13.04 11.39 12.46 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.23 13.06 7.40 9.49