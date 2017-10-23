Edition:
Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

HSX.L on London Stock Exchange

1,366.00GBp
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

-5.00 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
1,371.00
Open
1,358.00
Day's High
1,369.40
Day's Low
1,358.00
Volume
55,186
Avg. Vol
564,441
52-wk High
1,378.20
52-wk Low
978.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 6
(3) HOLD 10 10 10 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 3.12 2.94

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 2,539.19 2,718.00 1,813.00 2,359.50
Year Ending Dec-18 7 2,760.71 3,014.00 1,937.00 2,477.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 46.74 75.37 6.60 62.60
Year Ending Dec-18 16 73.72 92.76 59.90 69.64
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 -11.75 -8.49 -16.60 -4.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,539.19 2,539.19 2,664.03 2,675.44 2,359.50
Year Ending Dec-18 2,760.71 2,760.71 2,878.16 2,893.01 2,477.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 46.74 53.11 66.58 67.76 62.60
Year Ending Dec-18 73.72 73.63 73.52 73.47 69.64

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 6
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 5 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

