Hunting PLC (HTG.L)

HTG.L on London Stock Exchange

455.60GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.60 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
455.00
Open
452.90
Day's High
455.80
Day's Low
452.30
Volume
38,233
Avg. Vol
512,499
52-wk High
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 4 3
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.47 2.47 2.73 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 518.93 553.95 486.60 473.99
Year Ending Dec-18 15 593.82 684.43 493.02 571.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 -3.74 0.00 -12.34 2.04
Year Ending Dec-18 14 13.85 23.44 -1.72 16.28

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 518.93 512.60 511.98 481.17 473.99
Year Ending Dec-18 593.82 593.05 598.55 594.50 571.81
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -3.74 -3.76 -3.45 -3.51 2.04
Year Ending Dec-18 13.85 14.10 14.99 16.30 16.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

