Hunting PLC (HTG.L)
HTG.L on London Stock Exchange
455.60GBp
4:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.60 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
455.00
Open
452.90
Day's High
455.80
Day's Low
452.30
Volume
38,233
Avg. Vol
512,499
52-wk High
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.47
|2.47
|2.73
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|518.93
|553.95
|486.60
|473.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|593.82
|684.43
|493.02
|571.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|-3.74
|0.00
|-12.34
|2.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|13.85
|23.44
|-1.72
|16.28
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|518.93
|512.60
|511.98
|481.17
|473.99
|Year Ending Dec-18
|593.82
|593.05
|598.55
|594.50
|571.81
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-3.74
|-3.76
|-3.45
|-3.51
|2.04
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13.85
|14.10
|14.99
|16.30
|16.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
