Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

541.45INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs547.35
Open
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs564.60
Day's Low
Rs539.05
Volume
5,807,670
Avg. Vol
1,195,549
52-wk High
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 2.63 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 12 10
(3) HOLD 12 12 13 14
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 5 6 6
(5) SELL 5 5 6 5
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.97 2.97 3.05 3.11

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 16,542.20 18,062.00 14,833.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 28,960.00 28,960.00 28,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 35 61,571.40 64,544.00 56,994.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 34 83,914.90 95,893.00 66,577.00 72,522.60
Year Ending Mar-19 30 99,807.40 113,438.00 77,768.70 82,940.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 2.63 3.09 2.33 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.88 3.88 3.88 --
Year Ending Mar-17 35 9.66 11.10 9.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 35 11.30 13.40 9.50 12.04
Year Ending Mar-19 31 13.83 16.30 12.00 14.01
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.72 18.72 18.72 19.96

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,558.80 18,605.40 953.42 4.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,542.20 17,102.00 559.83 3.38
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,832.60 16,096.70 2,264.08 16.37
Quarter Ending Sep-16 15,239.10 15,477.00 237.86 1.56
Quarter Ending Jun-16 14,371.00 14,553.80 182.75 1.27
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.43 1.94 0.49 20.11
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.63 2.75 0.12 4.54
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2.06 2.15 0.09 4.18
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.44 2.33 0.11 4.63
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.33 2.33 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 16,542.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 28,960.00 28,960.00 28,960.00 28,960.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 61,571.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 83,914.90 83,932.90 83,846.70 83,846.70 72,522.60
Year Ending Mar-19 99,807.40 99,807.40 99,686.10 99,686.10 82,940.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2.63 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 3.88 3.88 3.88 3.88 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9.66 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 11.30 11.30 11.32 11.32 12.04
Year Ending Mar-19 13.83 13.83 13.81 13.81 14.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Havells India Ltd News

