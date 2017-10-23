Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)
HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
541.45INR
3:54pm IST
541.45INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Rs-5.90 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs547.35
Rs547.35
Open
Rs550.00
Rs550.00
Day's High
Rs564.60
Rs564.60
Day's Low
Rs539.05
Rs539.05
Volume
5,807,670
5,807,670
Avg. Vol
1,195,549
1,195,549
52-wk High
Rs564.60
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80
Rs302.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|2.63
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|12
|10
|(3) HOLD
|12
|12
|13
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|6
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|6
|5
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.97
|2.97
|3.05
|3.11
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|16,542.20
|18,062.00
|14,833.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|28,960.00
|28,960.00
|28,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35
|61,571.40
|64,544.00
|56,994.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|34
|83,914.90
|95,893.00
|66,577.00
|72,522.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|30
|99,807.40
|113,438.00
|77,768.70
|82,940.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|2.63
|3.09
|2.33
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|35
|9.66
|11.10
|9.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|35
|11.30
|13.40
|9.50
|12.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|31
|13.83
|16.30
|12.00
|14.01
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|18.72
|18.72
|18.72
|19.96
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,558.80
|18,605.40
|953.42
|4.87
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,542.20
|17,102.00
|559.83
|3.38
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,832.60
|16,096.70
|2,264.08
|16.37
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15,239.10
|15,477.00
|237.86
|1.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|14,371.00
|14,553.80
|182.75
|1.27
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.43
|1.94
|0.49
|20.11
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.63
|2.75
|0.12
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2.06
|2.15
|0.09
|4.18
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.44
|2.33
|0.11
|4.63
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.33
|2.33
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|16,542.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|28,960.00
|28,960.00
|28,960.00
|28,960.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|61,571.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|83,914.90
|83,932.90
|83,846.70
|83,846.70
|72,522.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|99,807.40
|99,807.40
|99,686.10
|99,686.10
|82,940.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2.63
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|3.88
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9.66
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11.30
|11.30
|11.32
|11.32
|12.04
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13.83
|13.83
|13.81
|13.81
|14.01
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Havells India Sept-qtr profit up 17 pct
- MEDIA-Havells India looks to triple revenue to 200 bln rupees in five years - Mint
- BRIEF-Havells India to issue fresh commercial paper to Reliance Mutual Fund for 1.50 bln rupees
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 4
- BRIEF-Havells India June-qtr profit down about 17 pct