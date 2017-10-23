Edition:
Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange

402.50GBp
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.40 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
402.10
Open
403.50
Day's High
403.50
Day's Low
400.40
Volume
296,059
Avg. Vol
2,546,773
52-wk High
479.50
52-wk Low
344.98

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 7 7 7 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.33 2.47

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 1,375.63 1,406.00 1,343.70 1,382.44
Year Ending Dec-18 14 1,449.29 1,511.00 1,366.40 1,473.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 28.64 30.62 27.30 29.22
Year Ending Dec-18 15 30.74 33.19 29.00 31.79

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,375.63 1,375.63 1,375.63 1,375.13 1,382.44
Year Ending Dec-18 1,449.29 1,449.29 1,449.29 1,448.02 1,473.82
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 28.64 28.64 28.64 28.61 29.22
Year Ending Dec-18 30.74 30.74 30.74 30.75 31.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Howden Joinery Group PLC News

