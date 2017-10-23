Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 194.85 205.60 188.00 173.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 222.47 233.40 214.30 190.43 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 3.58 3.66 3.49 3.78 Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.19 4.33 4.03 4.34