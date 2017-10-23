Edition:
Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)

HYQGn.DE on Xetra

122.15EUR
5:35pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-7.45 (-5.75%)
Prev Close
€129.60
Open
€128.40
Day's High
€128.50
Day's Low
€120.50
Volume
57,391
Avg. Vol
22,826
52-wk High
€164.00
52-wk Low
€60.33

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.40 1.40 1.40 1.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 194.85 205.60 188.00 173.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 222.47 233.40 214.30 190.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 3.58 3.66 3.49 3.78
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4.19 4.33 4.03 4.34

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 42.50 43.10 0.60 1.41
Quarter Ending Sep-15 33.00 35.55 2.55 7.73
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.64 0.73 0.09 14.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 194.85 194.85 190.97 188.04 173.20
Year Ending Dec-18 222.47 222.47 216.78 211.93 190.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.58 3.58 3.57 3.56 3.78
Year Ending Dec-18 4.19 4.19 4.16 4.17 4.34

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Hypoport AG News

