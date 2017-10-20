International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)
ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange
657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
657.50GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
657.50
657.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
9,840,466
9,840,466
52-wk High
672.46
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80
394.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.23
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|5
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.19
|2.24
|2.39
|2.28
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|5,375.23
|5,596.00
|5,160.68
|5,387.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|22,790.80
|23,289.00
|21,119.50
|22,680.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24
|23,589.00
|25,547.60
|21,312.00
|23,543.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.23
|0.23
|0.23
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|0.96
|1.05
|0.84
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|1.06
|1.44
|0.79
|0.88
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|9.65
|14.40
|5.20
|11.12
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5,776.43
|5,954.00
|177.57
|3.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,917.31
|4,934.00
|16.69
|0.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|5,351.83
|5,295.00
|56.83
|1.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,589.48
|6,486.00
|103.48
|1.57
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|5,730.33
|5,708.00
|22.33
|0.39
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.26
|0.27
|0.01
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.08
|0.02
|0.06
|75.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.42
|0.24
|0.18
|42.86
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.56
|0.46
|0.10
|18.34
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.20
|0.21
|0.01
|5.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5,375.23
|5,375.23
|5,602.03
|5,602.03
|5,387.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,790.80
|22,783.80
|22,792.90
|22,779.10
|22,680.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23,589.00
|23,595.40
|23,610.40
|23,575.60
|23,543.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.23
|0.23
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.96
|0.96
|0.95
|0.94
|0.84
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.06
|1.06
|1.05
|1.05
|0.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
