ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

389.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,101,327
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.26 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 7 6 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.94 2.00 2.07 1.93

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 76,757.00 76,757.00 76,757.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 61,663.00 61,663.00 61,663.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 262,609.00 376,351.00 212,139.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 298,240.00 428,204.00 264,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 10 344,015.00 423,594.00 309,643.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.26 3.43 3.08 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 2.96 3.09 2.83 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 12.19 13.30 11.47 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 12.57 14.49 10.80 --
Year Ending Mar-19 14 14.36 20.70 11.71 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.49 18.17 16.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 76,757.00 75,264.20 1,492.81 1.94
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.26 2.84 0.42 12.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 76,757.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 61,663.00 61,663.00 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 262,609.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 298,240.00 298,240.00 300,987.00 304,384.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 344,015.00 344,015.00 346,062.00 347,477.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.26 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2.96 2.96 2.83 2.82 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.57 12.57 12.65 12.73 --
Year Ending Mar-19 14.36 14.36 14.43 14.57 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

