ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
389.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,101,327
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.26
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|7
|6
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.94
|2.00
|2.07
|1.93
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|76,757.00
|76,757.00
|76,757.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|61,663.00
|61,663.00
|61,663.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|262,609.00
|376,351.00
|212,139.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|298,240.00
|428,204.00
|264,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|344,015.00
|423,594.00
|309,643.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.26
|3.43
|3.08
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|2.96
|3.09
|2.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|12.19
|13.30
|11.47
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|12.57
|14.49
|10.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|14.36
|20.70
|11.71
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.49
|18.17
|16.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|76,757.00
|75,264.20
|1,492.81
|1.94
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.26
|2.84
|0.42
|12.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|76,757.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|61,663.00
|61,663.00
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|262,609.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|298,240.00
|298,240.00
|300,987.00
|304,384.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|344,015.00
|344,015.00
|346,062.00
|347,477.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.26
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2.96
|2.96
|2.83
|2.82
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.57
|12.57
|12.65
|12.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14.36
|14.36
|14.43
|14.57
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- SBI Life's $1.3 billion IPO, India's biggest in seven years, draws strong demand
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance June-qtr profit after tax & extraordinary items rises
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance clarifies news items regarding co taking over Sahara Life's insurance business
- BRIEF-ICICI Prudential Life Insurance March qtr consol profit rises