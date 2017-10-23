India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)
ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
181.15INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.60 (+2.03%)
Prev Close
Rs177.55
Open
Rs178.00
Day's High
Rs182.80
Day's Low
Rs178.00
Volume
1,912,474
Avg. Vol
4,217,929
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.00
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|11
|11
|9
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.24
|2.24
|2.17
|2.12
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|12,206.80
|13,980.50
|11,250.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|15,130.00
|15,130.00
|15,130.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|49,581.70
|72,233.00
|42,935.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|58,739.10
|65,813.70
|54,760.20
|53,573.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|65,839.40
|73,138.20
|62,224.00
|54,483.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|1.00
|1.90
|0.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|7.01
|15.90
|5.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|7.89
|10.00
|7.00
|9.32
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|12.10
|14.50
|9.90
|11.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,204.80
|14,615.70
|1,410.87
|10.68
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,206.80
|15,225.80
|3,019.00
|24.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11,171.80
|12,678.50
|1,506.71
|13.49
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11,555.10
|13,075.20
|1,520.11
|13.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|10,933.20
|12,024.90
|1,091.68
|9.98
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|12,206.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|15,130.00
|15,130.00
|15,130.00
|15,130.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|49,581.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|58,739.10
|58,739.10
|58,472.20
|58,683.90
|53,573.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|65,839.40
|65,839.40
|65,357.40
|65,617.30
|54,483.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
