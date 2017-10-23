Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 12,206.80 13,980.50 11,250.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 15,130.00 15,130.00 15,130.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 49,581.70 72,233.00 42,935.30 -- Year Ending Mar-18 13 58,739.10 65,813.70 54,760.20 53,573.40 Year Ending Mar-19 12 65,839.40 73,138.20 62,224.00 54,483.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 1.00 1.90 0.30 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 7.01 15.90 5.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 7.89 10.00 7.00 9.32 Year Ending Mar-19 11 12.10 14.50 9.90 11.10