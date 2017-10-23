IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)
IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63.75INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs63.50
Day's High
Rs64.20
Day's Low
Rs62.35
Volume
7,426,270
Avg. Vol
10,157,478
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.40
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|41,086.60
|42,025.00
|40,148.30
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.40
|1.40
|1.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|4.16
|4.91
|3.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|4.70
|4.70
|4.70
|6.18
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|5.70
|5.70
|5.70
|6.39
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|8,485.00
|10,609.80
|2,124.80
|25.04
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|9,582.33
|7,064.40
|2,517.93
|26.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|9,884.24
|10,860.20
|975.96
|9.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|10,259.20
|9,758.70
|500.48
|4.88
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|8,842.49
|11,009.30
|2,166.81
|24.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.50
|1.88
|0.38
|25.33
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.40
|0.84
|0.56
|40.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.71
|0.63
|1.08
|63.05
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.30
|1.76
|0.46
|35.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1.20
|0.81
|0.39
|32.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|41,086.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.16
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.70
|4.70
|5.29
|5.29
|6.18
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.70
|5.70
|6.74
|6.74
|6.39
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0