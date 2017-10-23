Edition:
IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)

IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

63.75INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
Rs63.60
Open
Rs63.50
Day's High
Rs64.20
Day's Low
Rs62.35
Volume
7,426,270
Avg. Vol
10,157,478
52-wk High
Rs71.30
52-wk Low
Rs50.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.40 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 41,086.60 42,025.00 40,148.30 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.40 1.40 1.40 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4 4.16 4.91 3.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 4.70 4.70 4.70 6.18
Year Ending Mar-19 1 5.70 5.70 5.70 6.39

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 8,485.00 10,609.80 2,124.80 25.04
Quarter Ending Jun-15 9,582.33 7,064.40 2,517.93 26.28
Quarter Ending Mar-15 9,884.24 10,860.20 975.96 9.87
Quarter Ending Dec-14 10,259.20 9,758.70 500.48 4.88
Quarter Ending Sep-14 8,842.49 11,009.30 2,166.81 24.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.50 1.88 0.38 25.33
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.40 0.84 0.56 40.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.71 0.63 1.08 63.05
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.30 1.76 0.46 35.38
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1.20 0.81 0.39 32.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 41,086.60 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.40 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.16 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.70 4.70 5.29 5.29 6.18
Year Ending Mar-19 5.70 5.70 6.74 6.74 6.39

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

IDFC Ltd News

