Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)

IDR.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

13.49EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€0.21 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
€13.28
Open
€13.30
Day's High
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.20
Volume
480,519
Avg. Vol
582,507
52-wk High
€14.00
52-wk Low
€9.35

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.11 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.82 2.73 2.73 2.68

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 904.89 913.26 896.53 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 789.53 821.40 757.66 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 3,030.23 3,080.00 2,939.00 2,797.25
Year Ending Dec-18 19 3,248.90 3,356.00 3,026.00 2,895.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.11 0.34 -0.32 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.16 0.18 0.14 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.67 0.84 0.38 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.94 1.14 0.58 0.98
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 34.03 38.20 31.70 93.51

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 746.73 740.60 6.13 0.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 636.30 647.80 11.50 1.81
Quarter Ending Dec-16 738.94 758.60 19.66 2.66
Quarter Ending Sep-16 622.69 618.70 3.99 0.64
Quarter Ending Jun-16 658.56 692.60 34.04 5.17
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.16 0.10 0.06 37.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.14 0.13 0.01 8.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.23 0.12 0.11 48.99
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.10 0.10 0.01 6.16
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.13 0.12 0.02 12.32

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 904.89 904.89 905.01 905.01 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 789.53 789.53 789.72 789.72 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,030.23 3,024.61 3,019.43 3,032.71 2,797.25
Year Ending Dec-18 3,248.90 3,243.56 3,241.40 3,241.40 2,895.01
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.67 0.68 0.69 0.70 0.80
Year Ending Dec-18 0.94 0.93 0.93 0.93 0.98

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

