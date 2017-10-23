Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)
IDR.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
13.49EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.21 (+1.58%)
Prev Close
€13.28
Open
€13.30
Day's High
€13.57
Day's Low
€13.20
Volume
480,519
Avg. Vol
582,507
52-wk High
€14.00
52-wk Low
€9.35
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.11
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|6
|5
|5
|4
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.82
|2.73
|2.73
|2.68
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|904.89
|913.26
|896.53
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|789.53
|821.40
|757.66
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|3,030.23
|3,080.00
|2,939.00
|2,797.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|3,248.90
|3,356.00
|3,026.00
|2,895.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.11
|0.34
|-0.32
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|0.16
|0.18
|0.14
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.67
|0.84
|0.38
|0.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|0.94
|1.14
|0.58
|0.98
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|34.03
|38.20
|31.70
|93.51
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|746.73
|740.60
|6.13
|0.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|636.30
|647.80
|11.50
|1.81
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|738.94
|758.60
|19.66
|2.66
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|622.69
|618.70
|3.99
|0.64
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|658.56
|692.60
|34.04
|5.17
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.16
|0.10
|0.06
|37.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.14
|0.13
|0.01
|8.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.23
|0.12
|0.11
|48.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.10
|0.10
|0.01
|6.16
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.13
|0.12
|0.02
|12.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|904.89
|904.89
|905.01
|905.01
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|789.53
|789.53
|789.72
|789.72
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,030.23
|3,024.61
|3,019.43
|3,032.71
|2,797.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,248.90
|3,243.56
|3,241.40
|3,241.40
|2,895.01
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.67
|0.68
|0.69
|0.70
|0.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.94
|0.93
|0.93
|0.93
|0.98
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
