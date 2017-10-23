Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)
IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
881.20INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+0.20%)
Rs1.75 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|5.95
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,396.78
|1,442.33
|1,330.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5,191.72
|5,290.00
|5,048.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|8,528.50
|8,570.00
|8,487.00
|6,196.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|9,860.00
|10,017.00
|9,703.00
|7,667.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.95
|6.50
|5.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|24.93
|25.60
|24.27
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|35.00
|35.90
|34.10
|29.51
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|41.70
|43.20
|40.20
|--
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,351.83
|1,308.14
|43.69
|3.23
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,396.78
|1,284.10
|112.68
|8.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,320.45
|1,243.39
|77.06
|5.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,283.21
|1,297.45
|14.24
|1.11
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,304.00
|1,254.01
|49.99
|3.83
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,396.78
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,191.72
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,528.50
|8,528.50
|8,528.50
|7,581.81
|6,196.43
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,860.00
|9,860.00
|9,860.00
|8,659.09
|7,667.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings