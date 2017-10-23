Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,396.78 1,442.33 1,330.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,191.72 5,290.00 5,048.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 8,528.50 8,570.00 8,487.00 6,196.43 Year Ending Mar-19 2 9,860.00 10,017.00 9,703.00 7,667.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 5.95 6.50 5.40 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 24.93 25.60 24.27 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 35.00 35.90 34.10 29.51 Year Ending Mar-19 2 41.70 43.20 40.20 --