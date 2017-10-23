Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)
IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,613.20INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs58.05 (+3.73%)
Prev Close
Rs1,555.15
Open
Rs1,561.90
Day's High
Rs1,620.75
Day's Low
Rs1,557.45
Volume
782,829
Avg. Vol
467,229
52-wk High
Rs1,620.75
52-wk Low
Rs793.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|10.98
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|11
|10
|(3) HOLD
|7
|7
|4
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|3
|3
|3
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.39
|2.46
|2.38
|2.39
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|37,801.80
|41,475.00
|35,822.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|44,137.90
|49,158.10
|40,147.00
|42,003.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|51,339.70
|58,104.00
|46,572.00
|46,552.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|10.98
|10.98
|10.98
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.33
|11.33
|11.33
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|44.19
|46.90
|41.02
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|13
|51.95
|57.80
|46.70
|43.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|58.95
|66.50
|51.80
|50.13
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,974.00
|9,076.90
|102.90
|1.15
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|9,235.27
|8,815.70
|419.57
|4.54
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|9,266.89
|9,269.20
|2.31
|0.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|9,436.00
|9,658.10
|222.10
|2.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|9,224.83
|8,994.30
|230.53
|2.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.52
|10.57
|2.05
|23.99
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|8.15
|11.11
|2.96
|36.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|8.18
|7.51
|0.67
|8.24
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|7.83
|7.26
|0.57
|7.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|7.26
|7.27
|0.01
|0.14
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37,801.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44,137.90
|44,229.20
|44,306.50
|43,533.60
|42,003.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51,339.70
|51,489.20
|51,292.80
|50,007.40
|46,552.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|10.98
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11.33
|11.33
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|44.19
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51.95
|51.98
|51.22
|50.33
|43.31
|Year Ending Mar-19
|58.95
|59.27
|58.09
|56.03
|50.13
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|2
|1
- BRIEF-Indusind Bank ties up with Indraprastha Gas for CNG smartcards
- BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas gets shareholders' nod for sub-division of shares
- BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas quotes highest additional bid bond for development of city gas distribution in Karnal
- BRIEF-Indraprastha Gas approves 1:5 stock split
- BRIEF-India's Indraprastha Gas June-qtr profit up about 9 pct