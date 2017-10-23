Edition:
Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGAS.NS)

IGAS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,613.20INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs58.05 (+3.73%)
Prev Close
Rs1,555.15
Open
Rs1,561.90
Day's High
Rs1,620.75
Day's Low
Rs1,557.45
Volume
782,829
Avg. Vol
467,229
52-wk High
Rs1,620.75
52-wk Low
Rs793.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 10.98 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 11 10
(3) HOLD 7 7 4 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 3 3
(5) SELL 3 3 3 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.39 2.46 2.38 2.39

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 13 37,801.80 41,475.00 35,822.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 44,137.90 49,158.10 40,147.00 42,003.00
Year Ending Mar-19 14 51,339.70 58,104.00 46,572.00 46,552.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 10.98 10.98 10.98 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.33 11.33 11.33 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 44.19 46.90 41.02 --
Year Ending Mar-18 13 51.95 57.80 46.70 43.31
Year Ending Mar-19 13 58.95 66.50 51.80 50.13

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,974.00 9,076.90 102.90 1.15
Quarter Ending Mar-16 9,235.27 8,815.70 419.57 4.54
Quarter Ending Dec-15 9,266.89 9,269.20 2.31 0.02
Quarter Ending Sep-15 9,436.00 9,658.10 222.10 2.35
Quarter Ending Jun-15 9,224.83 8,994.30 230.53 2.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8.52 10.57 2.05 23.99
Quarter Ending Mar-16 8.15 11.11 2.96 36.36
Quarter Ending Dec-15 8.18 7.51 0.67 8.24
Quarter Ending Sep-15 7.83 7.26 0.57 7.32
Quarter Ending Jun-15 7.26 7.27 0.01 0.14

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 37,801.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 44,137.90 44,229.20 44,306.50 43,533.60 42,003.00
Year Ending Mar-19 51,339.70 51,489.20 51,292.80 50,007.40 46,552.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 10.98 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.33 11.33 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 44.19 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 51.95 51.98 51.22 50.33 43.31
Year Ending Mar-19 58.95 59.27 58.09 56.03 50.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 3
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

