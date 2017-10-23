Innogy SE (IGY.DE)
IGY.DE on Xetra
39.78EUR
5:34pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.30 (+0.76%)
€0.30 (+0.76%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.04
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|16
|15
|15
|14
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.58
|2.58
|2.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|10,333.50
|10,333.50
|10,333.50
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|43,137.80
|45,487.30
|41,062.00
|43,750.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|25
|43,597.80
|47,097.60
|40,067.00
|43,752.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|2.29
|2.54
|2.19
|2.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|2.39
|2.69
|2.24
|2.88
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|7.12
|9.00
|5.00
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|10,933.90
|9,335.00
|1,598.91
|14.62
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|11,815.10
|12,370.00
|554.93
|4.70
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11,004.80
|12,150.00
|1,145.23
|10.41
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8,523.00
|8,681.00
|158.00
|1.85
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.77
|0.31
|0.46
|59.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.94
|1.23
|0.29
|30.16
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.32
|0.81
|0.49
|153.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10,333.50
|10,333.50
|10,333.50
|10,426.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|43,137.80
|43,137.80
|43,254.80
|43,114.80
|43,750.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|43,597.80
|43,597.80
|43,630.20
|43,470.40
|43,752.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
|2.27
|2.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.39
|2.39
|2.39
|2.38
|2.88
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0