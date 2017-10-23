Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)
IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
112.80INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.30 (-1.14%)
Prev Close
Rs114.10
Open
Rs115.00
Day's High
Rs118.50
Day's Low
Rs112.25
Volume
1,324,294
Avg. Vol
540,159
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.24
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.83
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,860.00
|1,860.00
|1,860.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|1
|11,400.00
|11,400.00
|11,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|44,311.40
|46,237.00
|40,941.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|43,896.20
|46,920.00
|40,869.00
|53,228.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|47,644.00
|53,488.80
|42,095.00
|66,972.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|0.85
|1.16
|0.52
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|1.65
|1.99
|1.07
|2.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|2.73
|3.13
|2.13
|6.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,939.62
|9,161.00
|778.62
|7.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,351.00
|11,292.90
|2,058.10
|15.42
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,590.00
|8,849.50
|1,259.50
|16.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|11,414.00
|9,466.30
|1,947.70
|17.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|6,868.00
|12,284.50
|5,416.50
|78.87
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.07
|-0.38
|0.46
|632.18
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.95
|0.80
|0.15
|15.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-0.19
|-0.77
|0.58
|-309.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|-0.47
|-0.69
|0.22
|-48.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,860.00
|1,860.00
|1,860.00
|1,860.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|11,400.00
|11,400.00
|11,400.00
|11,400.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|44,311.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|43,896.20
|43,896.20
|44,363.90
|43,852.70
|53,228.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|47,644.00
|47,644.00
|47,633.00
|48,463.40
|66,972.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|0.24
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.85
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.65
|1.65
|1.92
|1.80
|2.33
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2.73
|2.73
|2.69
|2.72
|6.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
