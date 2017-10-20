Iliad SA (ILD.PA)
ILD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
208.65EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€208.65
€208.65
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
79,492
79,492
52-wk High
€236.70
€236.70
52-wk Low
€166.70
€166.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.12
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|13
|12
|13
|(3) HOLD
|6
|5
|6
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.39
|2.35
|2.39
|2.35
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|1,345.22
|1,388.44
|1,302.00
|1,388.44
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|5,009.16
|5,061.49
|4,752.00
|4,911.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22
|5,378.93
|5,617.00
|5,201.00
|5,145.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|7.72
|9.27
|6.00
|8.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|8.18
|11.07
|5.22
|9.94
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|12.58
|17.90
|7.80
|22.93
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|539.50
|543.51
|4.01
|0.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|530.00
|536.90
|6.90
|1.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|509.25
|509.80
|0.55
|0.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,345.22
|1,345.22
|1,327.72
|1,388.44
|1,388.44
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5,009.16
|5,009.10
|5,006.62
|5,008.78
|4,911.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5,378.93
|5,368.09
|5,365.60
|5,359.67
|5,145.08
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.72
|7.73
|7.68
|7.51
|8.36
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.18
|8.28
|8.24
|8.19
|9.94
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|3
|4