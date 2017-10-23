Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,735.15 1,769.00 1,687.00 1,649.36 Year Ending Dec-18 18 1,783.29 1,850.00 1,750.00 1,704.94 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 63.41 67.37 53.10 59.98 Year Ending Dec-18 20 69.67 76.03 60.45 65.50 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 8.59 10.86 5.90 6.20