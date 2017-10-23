Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd (IMPJ.J)
IMPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,228.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|35.00
|June
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|4
|7
|7
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.64
|2.79
|2.79
|2.73
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|36,837.40
|38,951.60
|34,066.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|12
|41,642.30
|51,913.00
|35,641.10
|45,910.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|11
|43,693.80
|53,849.40
|36,190.70
|50,528.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|289.00
|289.00
|289.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|9
|-63.53
|106.80
|-156.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|8
|-7.79
|169.00
|-142.70
|471.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|8
|164.89
|664.00
|-172.00
|667.89
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-15.50
|-15.50
|-15.50
|125.30
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|36,837.40
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|41,642.30
|41,232.30
|40,570.50
|40,718.70
|45,910.70
|Year Ending Jun-19
|43,693.80
|43,827.30
|44,496.50
|44,868.80
|50,528.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|35.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|289.00
|289.00
|289.00
|59.00
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|-63.53
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|-7.79
|18.92
|105.25
|105.25
|471.00
|Year Ending Jun-19
|164.89
|278.84
|324.94
|292.45
|667.89
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|3
|1
|7
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Jun-19
|0
|1
|1
|4
