Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,140.00 1,140.00 1,140.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 4,551.22 4,598.00 4,517.23 4,340.72 Year Ending Dec-18 7 4,894.85 4,991.00 4,833.00 4,514.76 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 4.92 5.27 4.51 4.82 Year Ending Dec-18 8 5.64 6.22 5.25 5.22