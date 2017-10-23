Indian Bank (INBA.NS)
INBA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
264.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs6.05 (+2.34%)
Prev Close
Rs258.05
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs265.25
Day's Low
Rs258.00
Volume
854,137
Avg. Vol
1,075,477
52-wk High
Rs365.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|7.40
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|13,233.50
|13,532.00
|12,935.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|14,852.00
|14,852.00
|14,852.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|72,432.30
|74,000.00
|69,599.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|58,722.20
|59,634.00
|57,019.00
|68,300.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|66,220.90
|68,462.00
|62,513.00
|66,800.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|7.40
|7.40
|7.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|27.55
|30.40
|18.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|35.30
|39.30
|34.10
|31.08
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|43.50
|49.60
|38.30
|37.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|13,572.00
|14,594.80
|1,022.79
|7.54
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,233.50
|13,849.10
|615.56
|4.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|14,657.20
|12,465.80
|2,191.50
|14.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|12,668.20
|12,782.50
|114.37
|0.90
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|11,790.00
|16,779.90
|4,989.88
|42.32
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13,233.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14,852.00
|14,051.00
|14,051.00
|14,051.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|72,432.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|58,722.20
|58,722.20
|58,722.20
|58,609.00
|68,300.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|66,220.90
|66,220.90
|66,220.90
|65,460.90
|66,800.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- Fitch: Weak Capital Drives Negative Indian Bank Sector Outlook
- BRIEF-Indian Bank June-qtr profit up 21 pct
- BRIEF-Indian Bank gets members' nod to issue 47.5 mln shares on private placement
- BRIEF-Indian Bank seeks members' nod for raising capital via issue of 47.5 mln shares
- BRIEF-Indian Bank gives in-principle approval for issue of long term bonds