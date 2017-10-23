Indusind Bank Ltd (INBK.BO)
INBK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,698.00INR
1:15pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.40 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,694.60
Open
Rs1,682.05
Day's High
Rs1,706.20
Day's Low
Rs1,682.05
Volume
47,394
Avg. Vol
76,880
52-wk High
Rs1,818.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,037.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|13.34
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|14
|14
|14
|16
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|20
|19
|20
|21
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|1.95
|1.96
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|27,504.70
|28,183.00
|26,644.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|100,028.00
|101,737.00
|97,062.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38
|126,591.00
|143,323.00
|120,115.00
|122,430.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38
|157,208.00
|180,561.00
|145,045.00
|153,346.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|13.34
|14.00
|12.90
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|16.68
|17.96
|15.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45
|48.69
|51.00
|47.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44
|61.16
|65.54
|56.00
|61.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|44
|77.45
|84.54
|71.40
|78.43
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|23.51
|27.59
|15.00
|21.21
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|30,339.30
|30,085.60
|253.74
|0.84
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|28,931.50
|29,413.20
|481.74
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|28,787.50
|1,282.85
|4.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|25,153.70
|25,952.20
|798.47
|3.17
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|24,356.30
|24,307.30
|48.95
|0.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|14.85
|14.54
|0.31
|2.09
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.25
|13.86
|0.39
|2.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|12.45
|0.89
|6.65
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|11.98
|12.46
|0.48
|3.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|11.80
|11.69
|0.11
|0.93
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,504.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|36,727.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|100,028.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|126,591.00
|126,913.00
|126,913.00
|126,388.00
|122,430.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|157,208.00
|157,664.00
|157,664.00
|156,866.00
|153,346.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13.34
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|16.68
|17.44
|17.44
|17.44
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|61.16
|61.28
|61.28
|61.21
|61.54
|Year Ending Mar-19
|77.45
|77.38
|77.38
|77.10
|78.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5
|10
|5
|10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|11
|4
|11
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7
|10
|7
|10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|9
|9
|9
- Sensex, Nifty hit record closing highs
- India's BSE index hits record high, rupee rallies as trade deficit narrows
- BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank
- IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial
- India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial