Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)
INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
281.65INR
23 Oct 2017
281.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
Rs288.70
Rs288.70
Open
Rs288.90
Rs288.90
Day's High
Rs291.40
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs280.05
Rs280.05
Volume
1,566,579
1,566,579
Avg. Vol
3,445,410
3,445,410
52-wk High
Rs301.90
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50
Rs18.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|--
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|--
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|--
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|--
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|--
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|5,730.81
|5,730.81
|5,730.81
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|6,762.36
|6,762.36
|6,762.36
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.47
|3.47
|3.47
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|4.28
|4.28
|4.28
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|5,730.81
|5,730.81
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,762.36
|6,762.36
|--
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3.47
|3.47
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4.28
|4.28
|--
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|--
|--
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures gets shareholders' nod for re-appointing Divyesh Shah as whole-time director, CEO
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures approves raising funds via issue of shares through QIP
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures to consider fund raising
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs and/or bonds
- BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures appoints Sameer Gehlaut as non-executive chairman