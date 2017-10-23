Edition:
India

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

INDB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

281.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.05 (-2.44%)
Prev Close
Rs288.70
Open
Rs288.90
Day's High
Rs291.40
Day's Low
Rs280.05
Volume
1,566,579
Avg. Vol
3,445,410
52-wk High
Rs301.90
52-wk Low
Rs18.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 -- -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 -- -- --
(3) HOLD 0 -- -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 -- -- --
(5) SELL 0 -- -- --
No Opinion 0 -- -- --
Mean Rating 2.00 -- -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 5,730.81 5,730.81 5,730.81 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 6,762.36 6,762.36 6,762.36 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.47 3.47 3.47 --
Year Ending Mar-19 1 4.28 4.28 4.28 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 5,730.81 5,730.81 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 6,762.36 6,762.36 -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 3.47 3.47 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 4.28 4.28 -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Indiabulls Ventures Ltd News

» More INDB.NS News