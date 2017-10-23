Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)
INED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,109.15INR
23 Oct 2017
1,109.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+0.37%)
Rs4.10 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs1,105.05
Rs1,105.05
Open
Rs1,120.00
Rs1,120.00
Day's High
Rs1,120.00
Rs1,120.00
Day's Low
Rs1,081.20
Rs1,081.20
Volume
11,439
11,439
Avg. Vol
91,648
91,648
52-wk High
Rs1,250.00
Rs1,250.00
52-wk Low
Rs796.20
Rs796.20
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Info Edge India's unit invests about 507.1 mln rupees in Etechaces Marketing & Consulting
- Matrimony.com IPO draws flurry of suitors |
- Indian matchmaker IPO draws flurry of suitors
- BRIEF-Info Edge India invests 80 mln rupees in Green Leaves Consumer Services
- BRIEF-Info Edge (India) June-qtr profit rise about 45 pct