Edition:
India

Info Edge India Ltd (INED.NS)

INED.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,109.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.10 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs1,105.05
Open
Rs1,120.00
Day's High
Rs1,120.00
Day's Low
Rs1,081.20
Volume
11,439
Avg. Vol
91,648
52-wk High
Rs1,250.00
52-wk Low
Rs796.20

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Info Edge India Ltd News

» More INED.NS News