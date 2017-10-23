Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 1 4,353.00 4,353.00 4,353.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 7,118.45 8,676.00 5,560.90 6,595.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 9,476.93 12,392.00 6,561.86 9,661.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 1.10 1.10 1.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 1.06 1.06 1.06 0.75 Year Ending Mar-19 1 1.22 1.22 1.22 1.16