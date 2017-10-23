Infibeam Incorporation Ltd (INFC.NS)
INFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
128.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-2.25%)
Rs-2.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,353.00
|4,353.00
|4,353.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|7,118.45
|8,676.00
|5,560.90
|6,595.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|9,476.93
|12,392.00
|6,561.86
|9,661.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|1.10
|1.10
|1.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1.06
|1.06
|1.06
|0.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1.22
|1.22
|1.22
|1.16
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1,320.75
|1,841.30
|520.55
|39.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.28
|0.30
|0.02
|8.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4,353.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,118.45
|7,118.45
|7,118.45
|5,585.85
|6,595.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9,476.93
|9,476.93
|9,476.93
|7,220.62
|9,661.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1.06
|1.06
|1.06
|1.09
|0.75
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1.22
|1.22
|1.22
|1.34
|1.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
