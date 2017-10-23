Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 35 172,999.00 176,185.00 170,000.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 180,079.00 192,479.00 170,473.00 194,824.00 Year Ending Mar-17 48 687,243.00 691,720.00 679,358.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 45 715,398.00 747,850.00 704,480.00 777,932.00 Year Ending Mar-19 49 780,167.00 822,640.00 718,133.00 867,196.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 22 15.77 16.30 15.00 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 6 15.84 16.61 15.00 16.63 Year Ending Mar-17 52 62.81 64.00 62.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 51 63.88 69.30 58.12 70.42 Year Ending Mar-19 51 68.83 78.65 58.50 76.74 LT Growth Rate (%) 6 5.76 12.00 1.40 12.11