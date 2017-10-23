Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS)
INFY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
939.50INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs12.55 (+1.35%)
Prev Close
Rs926.95
Open
Rs930.00
Day's High
Rs942.00
Day's Low
Rs928.10
Volume
4,577,048
Avg. Vol
6,448,320
52-wk High
Rs1,044.00
52-wk Low
Rs860.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|15.77
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|10
|9
|16
|15
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|11
|12
|16
|18
|(3) HOLD
|18
|16
|14
|13
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|8
|10
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.62
|2.16
|2.16
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|35
|172,999.00
|176,185.00
|170,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6
|180,079.00
|192,479.00
|170,473.00
|194,824.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|48
|687,243.00
|691,720.00
|679,358.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45
|715,398.00
|747,850.00
|704,480.00
|777,932.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49
|780,167.00
|822,640.00
|718,133.00
|867,196.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22
|15.77
|16.30
|15.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6
|15.84
|16.61
|15.00
|16.63
|Year Ending Mar-17
|52
|62.81
|64.00
|62.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|51
|63.88
|69.30
|58.12
|70.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51
|68.83
|78.65
|58.50
|76.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|6
|5.76
|12.00
|1.40
|12.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|170,135.00
|170,780.00
|644.72
|0.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|172,999.00
|171,200.00
|1,799.48
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|173,011.00
|172,730.00
|281.12
|0.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|171,636.00
|173,100.00
|1,464.39
|0.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|170,105.00
|167,820.00
|2,284.59
|1.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14.92
|15.23
|0.31
|2.07
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15.77
|15.76
|0.01
|0.07
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15.35
|16.22
|0.87
|5.67
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|15.34
|15.77
|0.43
|2.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|15.04
|15.03
|0.01
|0.08
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|172,999.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|180,079.00
|180,079.00
|180,548.00
|180,548.00
|194,824.00
|Year Ending Mar-17
|687,243.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|715,398.00
|715,045.00
|714,905.00
|716,332.00
|777,932.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|780,167.00
|780,381.00
|780,219.00
|785,436.00
|867,196.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|15.84
|15.84
|15.83
|15.96
|16.63
|Year Ending Mar-17
|62.81
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|63.88
|63.80
|63.76
|63.89
|70.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|68.83
|68.76
|68.91
|69.72
|76.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|5
|6
|8
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|3
|8
|6
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|4
|10
|8
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|3
|11
|7
- Nifty, Sensex end higher; investors eye Sept-quarter results
- Indian shares edge higher; Infosys, Lupin lead
- MEDIA-India's Infosys files complaint with cyber crime police after execs get defamatory mail - Business Standard
- MEDIA-Navin Budhiraja, senior VP and head of technology at India's Infosys resigns - Mint
- BRIEF-Infosys Finacle partners with ToneTag to offer sound-based contactless payments solutions