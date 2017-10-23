INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)
INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
229.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.90 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs228.25
Open
Rs230.45
Day's High
Rs233.90
Day's Low
Rs227.80
Volume
93,071
Avg. Vol
113,361
52-wk High
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.20
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|7
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.85
|1.69
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|3,023.50
|3,619.00
|2,729.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|12,610.60
|14,522.00
|11,964.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|14,616.50
|15,491.00
|13,833.00
|16,314.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|17,016.60
|18,615.00
|15,822.00
|19,807.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.20
|1.10
|-0.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|9
|3.97
|7.70
|1.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|8.03
|9.80
|6.00
|18.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|11.16
|13.00
|9.40
|19.92
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4,166.25
|3,873.90
|292.35
|7.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.50
|2,884.80
|138.70
|4.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3,245.67
|2,792.20
|453.47
|13.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,269.00
|2,787.60
|481.40
|14.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|3,561.50
|3,215.60
|345.90
|9.71
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3,023.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,610.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14,616.50
|14,616.50
|14,670.60
|14,859.20
|16,314.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17,016.60
|17,016.60
|17,037.40
|17,360.70
|19,807.10
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings