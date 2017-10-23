Edition:
INOX Leisure Ltd (INOL.NS)

INOL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

229.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.90 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
Rs228.25
Open
Rs230.45
Day's High
Rs233.90
Day's Low
Rs227.80
Volume
93,071
Avg. Vol
113,361
52-wk High
Rs308.80
52-wk Low
Rs212.95

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.20 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 7 7 6
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.85 1.69 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 3,023.50 3,619.00 2,729.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 12,610.60 14,522.00 11,964.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 14,616.50 15,491.00 13,833.00 16,314.30
Year Ending Mar-19 12 17,016.60 18,615.00 15,822.00 19,807.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.20 1.10 -0.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 3.97 7.70 1.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 8.03 9.80 6.00 18.67
Year Ending Mar-19 12 11.16 13.00 9.40 19.92

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 4,166.25 3,873.90 292.35 7.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.50 2,884.80 138.70 4.59
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3,245.67 2,792.20 453.47 13.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 3,269.00 2,787.60 481.40 14.73
Quarter Ending Jun-16 3,561.50 3,215.60 345.90 9.71

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3,023.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 12,610.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,616.50 14,616.50 14,670.60 14,859.20 16,314.30
Year Ending Mar-19 17,016.60 17,016.60 17,037.40 17,360.70 19,807.10

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

