Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 2 25,360.70 25,591.30 25,130.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 33,750.40 34,500.70 33,000.00 33,601.50 Year Ending Mar-19 2 35,824.10 36,298.20 35,350.00 22,198.90 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 8.06 8.42 7.70 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 9.45 10.00 8.90 10.10 Year Ending Mar-19 2 10.78 11.90 9.66 12.41