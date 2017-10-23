Edition:
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (INRL.NS)

INRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-1.59%)
Prev Close
Rs214.45
Open
Rs215.55
Day's High
Rs217.00
Day's Low
Rs209.30
Volume
5,756,245
Avg. Vol
16,548,466
52-wk High
Rs269.70
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 25,360.70 25,591.30 25,130.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 33,750.40 34,500.70 33,000.00 33,601.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 35,824.10 36,298.20 35,350.00 22,198.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 8.06 8.42 7.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 9.45 10.00 8.90 10.10
Year Ending Mar-19 2 10.78 11.90 9.66 12.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,354.00 2,912.12 4,441.88 60.40
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,453.00 7,087.02 634.02 9.83
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,953.00 7,611.42 658.42 9.47
Quarter Ending Mar-16 6,400.00 6,176.92 223.08 3.49
Quarter Ending Dec-15 6,308.00 6,626.64 318.64 5.05

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 25,360.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,750.40 33,750.40 33,750.40 33,750.40 33,601.50
Year Ending Mar-19 35,824.10 35,824.10 35,824.10 35,824.10 22,198.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

