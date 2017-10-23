Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)
INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange
215.20GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.00 (-0.92%)
-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|11
|9
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|6
|(5) SELL
|2
|4
|4
|4
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.18
|3.23
|3.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|451.13
|500.05
|416.00
|494.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|458.09
|510.79
|428.00
|508.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|14.71
|15.62
|14.08
|14.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|14.92
|16.05
|13.10
|15.29
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|2.15
|3.30
|1.00
|2.15
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|451.13
|451.13
|451.13
|451.54
|494.19
|Year Ending Dec-18
|458.09
|460.24
|460.24
|460.14
|508.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.71
|14.71
|14.71
|14.76
|14.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.92
|14.99
|14.99
|15.04
|15.29
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
- BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
- UPDATE 1-British property firm Intu posts lower first-half NAV
- British property firm Intu posts slightly lower first-half NAV
- EU mergers and takeovers (July 12)