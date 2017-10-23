Edition:
Intu Properties PLC (INTUP.L)

INTUP.L on London Stock Exchange

215.20GBp
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
217.20
Open
216.60
Day's High
217.10
Day's Low
214.20
Volume
1,463,000
Avg. Vol
3,481,054
52-wk High
298.30
52-wk Low
214.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 11 9 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 4 5 6
(5) SELL 2 4 4 4
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.18 3.23 3.27

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 451.13 500.05 416.00 494.19
Year Ending Dec-18 8 458.09 510.79 428.00 508.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 14.71 15.62 14.08 14.80
Year Ending Dec-18 18 14.92 16.05 13.10 15.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 2.15 3.30 1.00 2.15

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 451.13 451.13 451.13 451.54 494.19
Year Ending Dec-18 458.09 460.24 460.24 460.14 508.33
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 14.71 14.71 14.71 14.76 14.80
Year Ending Dec-18 14.92 14.99 14.99 15.04 15.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Intu Properties PLC News

